BARBARA ELLIOTT
ELLIOTT, BARBARA It is with much sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother, Barbara Grace Elliott (Hyndman), on July 6, 2020, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by parents George and Bertha Hyndman, sister Margaret Brown and brother George Hyndman. Survived by daughter Kathy (Randy), sons Bob (Chris) and Larry and granddaughters Leslie and Kate. Her warmth, strength, friendship and indomitable spirit will be missed by family and friends. She will forever be in our hearts. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a later date to be determined. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Seniors Life Enhancement Centre in Oakville.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
