FORD, BARBARA Passed away peacefully at Allendale in Milton on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Barbara Ford, beloved wife of the late Clarence (Junior) Ford. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Barbara and Junior farmed at the Fairford-Bardholm Farm in Milton and she was the first female Master Breeder for Holstein-Friesian Cattle. Thank you to Dr. Hunter, Janina and the amazing staff of Trafalgar House at Allendale who gave Barbara such great care. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Willow Foundation (Allendale) would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019