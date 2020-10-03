BINGHAM, BARBARA FRANCES Passed away peacefully at Richmond Hill Retirement Residence on Monday, September 28, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Doug Bingham. Mother to Diane D'Angelo (Lou), Linda Bingham and Michael Bingham (Donna). Loving grandmother to Sandra, Daniel, Amanda, Haley, Patrick, Carley and Laura. Great-grandmother to Marley and Monroe. Dear sister to Dave (Ruth) Wainwright and their family. Memorial donations may be made directly to Diabetes Canada (www.diabetes.ca
). Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York (2-15236 Yonge Street, Aurora) and condolences may be forwarded to the family through peacefultransition.ca