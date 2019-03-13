FRANKLIN, BARBARA (nee WRIGHT) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 11, 2019, at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, at the age of 81. Loving wife to Bill of 61 years. Beloved mom to Rick (Helen) and Dave (Corey). Sister-in-law to Marylou (Ian) and Ed. She will also be remembered by her extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488), on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019