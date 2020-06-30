Barbara Geraldine O'NEILL
Peacefully, in her home at DelManor Prince Edward Retirement Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved daughter of Thomas O'Neill and Irene Moran of Phelpston, Ontario. Predeceased by her siblings, Mary Farnsworth (John), John O'Neill (Doris), Marjorie McKeown (Bob), and Thérèse Lout (James Fischer). Aunt Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. After graduating nursing school in 1953, Barbara had a long and fulfilling career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto, where she served her community and developed many lifelong friendships. Special thanks to Karen Goyer and all of the wonderful staff at DelManor for their outstanding care for Barbara in her later years. Her family is especially grateful for their support these past few months. As a result of COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held. Interment will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Phelpston, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 30, 2020.
