|
|
PETERSON, Barbara Gwendolyn (nee SPILSTED) It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the peaceful passing of Barbara Peterson on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 88, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was the beloved wife of Milton for 68 years, loving mother to Jeff (Kate), Chris (Eileen), Erin Bisson (Mark) and Mike (Laura) and cherished grandmother of Derek, Brian, Mitchell, Haley, Christie, Tyler, Tanner, Cole, Jagger and Gunnar. She was predeceased by her brothers Patrick (Lilian) and Richard (Adeline) Spilsted. Barbara was born on July 17, 1931 in Edmonton, Alberta, where she met and married Milt soon after graduating from high school. While waiting a long time to become a mother, she worked two jobs in order to help put Milt through university as he studied engineering. Over the course of their marriage, they moved back and forth between Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, finally settling in Mississauga and Burlington for the rest of their marriage. She had a passion for oil painting and enjoyed many sports like tennis, golf and curling. Barbara lived a full life and will also be remembered by her many friends throughout the country. For those who wish, donations in memory of Barbara to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON (905-632-3333). www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020