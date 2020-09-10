BARBARA HAYWORTH

1/
HAYWORTH, BARBARA (nee GRAHAM) 1936 - 2020 Passed away suddenly at Credit Valley Hospital on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Allen Hayworth. Adored partner of the late Robert (Bob) McMath. Cherished mother of Greg (Alyson) and Jonathan (Sue). Dear stepmother of Mark (Janine), Glenn (Ruth) and Brian (Pam). Loving Gram Gram of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Robert (Ruth) Graham. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by many family and friends. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 11 a..m. – 1 p.m. Private Family Funeral Service. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
