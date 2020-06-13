Barbara Helen DEMPSEY
DEMPSEY, Barbara Helen Peacefully, at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in her 89th year. Barbara, beloved wife of the late Robert (Mickey) Dempsey (passed 2009) for 55 years. Loving mother of Mark (Wendy), Jane, Carol (Scott) and Sandy (Ross). Cherished grandmother of Pamela, Rob (Lauren), Brendan (Christina), Galen (Sarah), Ryan (Amanda), Sean, Quin, Kiersten and Liam. Proud great-grandmother of Adeline, George and Evelyn. She loved the Blue Jays, music and chocolate, but she especially loved travelling with her family. Thank you to Southlake, for their excellent care of our mother and their kindness shown towards us. If desired, donations to the Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated by the family. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

