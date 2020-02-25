|
ROBERTSON, BARBARA HELEN (nee CORNWELL) May 26, 1923 – February 22, 2020 Passed peacefully and safely into the arms of Jesus while at North Shore Health Network - Blind River in her 97th year. She joins her beloved husband Bertram (2010) and her granddaughter Kim (2015). Survived by her children Rosemary Spencer (the late George), Joy Saarela (the late Grant) and Thomas. Fondly remembered by her 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Will be missed by her brother-in-law Walter Berry Jr. (the late Dorothy) and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and nurses at NSHN - Blind River. If desired the family appreciates donations to Iron Bridge United Church. Family and friends are invited to visit at Iron Bridge United Church on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Mr. Phil Carlson officiating. Luncheon to follow in the church hall. Arrangements entrusted to Menard Funeral Home www.menardfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020