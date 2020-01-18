Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saskatoon Funeral Home
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
(306) 244-5577
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA HART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ISABEL HART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA ISABEL HART Obituary
HART, BARBARA ISABEL 1943 - 2020 It is with sadness the family announces that the death of Barbara Hart occurred at her residence, Sherbrooke Community Centre, in Saskatoon, SK, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Life Celebration Services will take place in the spring of 2020 in both Saskatoon and her home in Ontario. A full obituary and details will be carried in a future edition of this newspaper. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saskatoon Funeral Home, 306-244-5577. Condolences may be left for the family at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -