HART, BARBARA ISABEL 1943 - 2020 It is with sadness the family announces that the death of Barbara Hart occurred at her residence, Sherbrooke Community Centre, in Saskatoon, SK, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Life Celebration Services will take place in the spring of 2020 in both Saskatoon and her home in Ontario. A full obituary and details will be carried in a future edition of this newspaper. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saskatoon Funeral Home, 306-244-5577. Condolences may be left for the family at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020