MISENER, Barbara J. (nee LILLIE) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Barbara Joanne Misener (Woodview, Ontario), born August 15, 1929, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. Barbara was dearly loved by her husband Charles Misener and leaves behind her sister Anne Pollock (Don Pollock), Toronto; children, Joanne Misener, Woodview; Deborah Lloyd (George Lloyd), Toronto; Douglas Misener, Kiama, Australia and Janice Cowie (Ian Cowie), Woodview; grandchildren, Karen Lloyd Rubenstein (Mike Rubenstein and son Seamus), Long Island, NY; Stephen Misener, Belleville; Robert Cowie (Kristina and sons Mikah and Ethan), Newcastle; Rebecca Cowie Waldon (Jeff Waldon and daughters Maddison, Karleigh and Abigail), Norwood; Catherine Lloyd (David Lumsden), Victoria, BC; Christopher Cowie, Woodview; Scott Misener Allen (Tarryn Bray), Gillieston Heights, Australia; Joshua Misener, Kiama, Australia and Sophie Misener, Sydney, Australia. Barbara will be greatly missed by all – she was a bright and shining light in our lives. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Charles Misener and her parents, John and Margaret Lillie. In lieu of flowers, the family would be most grateful if donations could be made to the Emergency Department, Peterborough Regional Health Centre. In the last hours of her life, Barbara was treated with great care and respect, as well as the family members present. Our sincerest thanks to the entire care team. Note: that due to Covid a Memorial Service will not be held until all of Barbara's family and friends, far and near, can be together.



