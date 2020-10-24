MCGILL, Barbara Jane (nee WALKER) February 1, 1926 – October 12, 2020 A long life, well-lived, forever gracious and thankful for her many blessings, Barbara Jane McGill passed peacefully in the presence of family on Thanksgiving Day. Daughter of the late Marion and William Walker, Barb was born in Toronto and raised an only child in Guelph, Ontario. A product of her time, Barb represented the best of her small-town Ontario upbringing: a gracious, gentle manner, unfailing kindness and courtesy and compassion and regard for all. Barb endured bouts of scarlet fever and rheumatic fever as a young girl which foretold the strength of character she would display in meeting life's later challenges. She met her husband to be, Hugh, when both attended what latterly became the University of Guelph. Wed on a beautiful fall day in October 1949, Barb and Hugh embarked on their 64 year marriage moving to Toronto for Hugh's work with the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture and Food. Barb set about keeping house and raising 3 boys and a daughter in suburban Toronto while enjoying an active social life centred around their community, a wide circle of friends and family and long-time membership at Forest Grove United Church in North York. As the children grew, Barb was free to indulge her curious, open-minded nature taking up horseback riding in her 50's and, long before it was fashionable, exploring yoga and transcendental meditation. Forever forward thinking, Barb drove her empty bottles and cans to North York's recycling depot years before blue box curbside pickup. An enthusiastic supporter of charitable activities, Barb delivered Meals-on-Wheels and, with no formal training but a bottomless well of empathy, volunteered to counsel recovering alcoholics at Toronto's famous Donwood Institute, Canada's first public hospital dedicated to addiction treatment. Barb also enjoyed a late-life career as a tour guide escorting groups to a variety of local and European destinations. Always eager to expand their horizons, Barb and Hugh enjoyed University level Life Long Learning courses as well as the joy occasioned by the arrival of 4 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Moving to Stratford in 2004, Barb spent much of the next 10 years caring for Hugh, who suffered from Parkinson's disease, until his death in March 2014. Despite a keen interest in politics and current events Barb eschewed political books in favour of biographies. Ever the "people person", Barb devoured stories of personal triumph over adversity; such was the manna which nourished her soul. Even late in life, as age took its toll, whenever asked how she was, Barb inevitably answered "I'm very grateful…for all that I have". Barb remained in her own home almost to the end of her life; for that the family thanks the tireless efforts of eldest son Paul who's weekly visits for lunch and re-supply enabled Barb to soldier on. Mourning her loss, but grateful and enriched by her life, love and tireless guidance and support, are dear children Paul (Niki), David (Marion), Susan and Robert (Candace), devoted daughter-in-law Nancy McGill, as well as treasured grandchildren Ian McGill (Tiffany Witt), Jamie Kruger, Devon Kruger and Jack McGill and great-grandchildren Harrison McGill and Hunter McGill. On Friday October 16th Barb was laid to rest next to Hugh at Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph. "I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an after glow of smiles When day is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering Softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times, And bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve To dry before the sun. Enjoy the memories that I leave behind When day is done."



