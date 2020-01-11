|
NEILSON, BARBARA JANE June 18, 1952 – January 2, 2020 Following a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by best friend and husband of 33 years, Lionel Belman, son Aaron, mother Phyllis, brother Peter, honorary son Carlos Mauneles and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Leamington, Ontario, to Jack and Phyllis Neilson. In 1986, began a 31-year career as a social worker at Toronto Sick Kids Hospital helping urology patients. A pioneer in her field, raising international awareness to the importance of mental health support for children and adults with complex urological conditions. She touched thousands of lives of patients, families, students and colleagues, with advocacy, education, mentorship, compassion and humor. Her adventurous spirit lead her to Burning Man, The Yukon Quest and numerous other exploits. Her vibrancy and contagious enthusiasm for life impacted all of those who were fortunate enough to meet her. She leaves a lifetime of wonderful memories and will be missed. A celebration of her life will occur at a future date. She volunteered at Ostomy Canada's Youth Camp. Donations may be made in her name at: ostomycanada.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020