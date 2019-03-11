O'BRIEN, Barbara Jane Barb passed away at Etobicoke General Hospital on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 85. Loving wife of Bill for 65 years, and mother of Craig, Steve, Sue (Ron) Gregory. Cherished grandmother of Tiana, Jessica, Michael and Daniel. Dear sister of Sandra Naylor and Linda Vick. Predeceased by her parents George Irwin and Evelyne (nee King) Jefferson and brothers George (Jeff) and Peter. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada and USA. The family will receive their friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard) on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. until memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2019