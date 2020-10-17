BEGGS, Barbara Jean (nee ST. JOHN) Passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 91. Barbara was born on November 22, 1928 in Bowmanville, ON, to the late Ted and Pearle (Barber) St. John. She was predeceased by her brother Eric St. John, with whom she was very close. She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Robert Beggs, her daughter Jo-Anne Beggs and her son Michael Beggs and his wife Teresa (Lacey) Beggs. Her grandchildren Callan, Lacey, and Rowan Beggs brought immeasurable joy to her life. Beloved nieces and nephews completed her family circle. She was a devoted, loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, family member and friend. Barbara was truly defined by her love of family and pride in her family history. She will be remembered for her quiet strength and courage, her loyalty, her loving nature and her gentle humour. A memorial service will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2020, at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, Mississauga, ON. A private viewing will be held from 3-4 p.m. A chapel service will follow from 4-5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the chapel service will be by invitation only. Please join the service via www.etouch.ca
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind) or the Arthritis Society. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca