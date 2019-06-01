BRAUN, Barbara Jean (nee COATES) Barbara Jean Braun, beloved wife of the late Roman Arthur Braun, passed peacefully on May 24, 2019 at the age of 95. She has been cremated and requested no service. She expressed her deep love and gratitude to her nephew Lorne Travers and good friend Carolyn Nagerl and her many close friends and relatives who brought joy and happiness into her life. When I come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not too long, and not with your head bowed low, remember the love that we once shared. Miss me but let me go. For this is a journey we all must take, and each must go alone, it's all part of the master plan, a step on the road to home. So when you are lonely or sick at heart, go to the friends you know, and bury your sorrow in doing good deeds, miss me but let me go. Her free spirit has flown. May she find her soft landing space.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019