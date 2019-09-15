HULME, BARBARA JEAN (nee MacDONALD) Passed away peacefully at The Brant Centre, Burlington, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Hulme (2002). Loving mother of Jane Ste-Marie (Eddie), Carolyn Galand (Bill) and Bill Hulme. Cherished Grandma of Emma and Maggie Galand. Dear sister of Colin MacDonald (Sharon) and Bev Handley (Late Ed). She will also be fondly remembered by step- grandchildren: Louise (Chris), Raymond (Tiffany), Colette (Ian), Marc (Jordyn) and their families, her cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Private cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington, 905- 632-3333, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at Emma's Back Porch, (2084 Old Lakeshore Road), Burlington, on Thursday, September 19th from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Brant Centre for their compassion and care. If desired, donations to The Brant Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019