HURST, BARBARA JEAN (nee HOLMAN) After a valiant battle with cancer, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Ian Anderson House, at the age of 76. Predeceased by her loving husband Bruce. Loving mother of Michael and his wife Robin Hurst and Carolyn and her husband Harry Tucker. Cherished grandmother of Mackenzie, Connor, Brendan, Amanda (Steven), Crystal (Peter) and Troy (Robyn). Proud great-grandmother of Savannah, Chloe, Alaura, Keira, Skylynn, Nova and Jaxton. Predeceased by her sister Kathryn Camiot. Survived by her brother-in-law Bob Camiot. Sister-in-law to Brian (Vickie) Hurst. Aunt to Ryan (Aeisha) Hurst and Shannon (Gaelan) McComb. Barbara will be greatly missed by extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ian Anderson House or Carlo Fidani Cancer Centre. For funeral information, please visit www.glenoaks.ca or call Glen Oaks Funeral Home at 905-257-8822.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 22, 2019