1/
BARBARA JEAN "BARB" LACEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LACEY, BARBARA JEAN "BARB" Passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with cancer, at Ian Anderson House in Oakville on Friday, September 18, 2020. Barb is survived by her loving son Shawn Galbraith and was predeceased by her step- daughters, Kim and Kelly Lacey. Dear grandmother to James and Crystal. Caring step-grandmother to John Bell. Lovingly remembered by Tara O'Hara. Predeceased by her sister, Patricia, she is a beloved aunt to Mark (Anne) and Vicki Hodgkinson; great-aunt to Justin (Kat), Lauren (Grazio) and Allison (Brad) and great-great-aunt to Natalia. A service to celebrate her life will take place at J. Scott Early Funeral Home. Attendance is limited due to Covid-19. If desired, memorial donations in memory of Barb may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Ian Anderson House, or Friends of Algonquin Park. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Scott Early Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved