LARSEN, BARBARA JEAN Our Mom, Barbara Jean Larsen (nee Davis), died April 5, 2019 in Etobicoke, Ontario. Barbara was the proud mother of John (Judy), Sven James (Judy), Andy (Esther) and Patty (Michael). She was a loving grandmother to Mike, Tori, Katrina, Marisa, Tyler, Bryant, Meghan, Bella and Charlie. She was the loving aunt to Tom and Elaine, Don and Jody, Brett and Andrea. Barbie grew up in Montreal and forever cherished those roots. She had the remarkable gift of connecting with people and was a dear and devoted friend to many. She was an artist in both the way she lived and the things she created. We would like to extend our thanks for the extraordinary comfort and care provided by the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Remembrances will be shared at 7:45 p.m. Donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Mom passed as she lived, with grace, dignity and love.



2180 Hurontario Street

Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8

