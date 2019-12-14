Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA JEAN SWORD. View Sign Obituary

SWORD, BARBARA JEAN It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our "larger than life" mom, Barbara Jean Sword (Young) on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at University Hospital in London, Ontario. Predeceased by her loving husband, Frank earlier this year. Survived by her loving daughters, Karen (Michael), Kathi (David), proud nana to Ryan (Sav) and Lanie (Matt) and a wonderful group of cousins. Barbara was born in Toronto on May 14, 1933. She grew up in Swansea meeting the love of her life, Frank, at the water fountain in kindergarten. Barbara worked at Bell Canada when they were first married. In addition to raising her 2 loving daughters, Mom was very active in the community getting a cross walk at the girls' school, running the PTA, modelling in local fashion shows, singing with the Harmony Singers and in the Bloordale United Church choir. Barbara was a fashionista and influencer before we knew what that meant. Her love of fashion and design brought her to work at Heritage Interiors which she thrived at. Barbara went back to school to upgrade her skills in interior design. In her 50s she started her own business, Barbara Sword Interiors which she flourished at and she continued to work well into her late 70s. Thanks to the nurses and doctors in Palliative care at University Hospital in London. Come join us to celebrate Barbara Sword at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Friday, January 24th from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto and would be gratefully appreciated.

