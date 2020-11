AGAR, BARBARA JOAN (nee HALL) October 29, 1937 - November 11, 2020 Passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in her 83rd year. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert and her brothers Gary and Rick. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Kim (Bill) and Tracey and son Blair (Shelley). Loving Nanny to Ashley, Zachary, Spencer, Chloe, Sydney and Alex. Nanny-G to Jack and Emma. She will be dearly missed by her lifelong friend of over 70 years, Jean Annis. Condolences and memories can be shared online at rskane.ca . Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.