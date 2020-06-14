BARBARA JOAN CHICORLI
CHICORLI, BARBARA JOAN (nee NIGHTINGALE) July 15, 1928 Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 91. Barbara will be dearly missed by her two sons, Martin (Cathy) and Stephen (Denise). Grandchildren, Lauren, April, Sarah, and Steven. Great-grandchildren, Lila, Katlynn, John, Seth, Courtney, Amber, Zachary, and Phoebe. Predeceased by husband Metro, daughter Jayne, parents, Herbert and Elizabeth, and brothers, Francis, John and Colin.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
