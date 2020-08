HOSKINS, BARBARA JOAN Passed away August 17, 2020. Predeceased by her father and mother, Fred and Theresa Maudsley and by her sister Marlene Blower. Beloved wife and best friend to George for the past 63 years. Proud Soldier of The Salvation Army Temple, Mississauga. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. If desired, a donation may be made to The Salvation Army Temple, 3171 Cawthra Rd., Mississauga, ON L5A 2X4.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store