Barbara Joan Pike, known as Joan by all who loved her, passed away peacefully July 11, 2019 in Montréal, QC at Mount Sinai Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Halifax, NS; the daughter of the late John and Florence, sister of Gerald and the late Robert. Sister-in-law of Zeelene. Aunt of Susan and partner Keith, David, Sarah and husband Darren. Great- Aunt to Taylor, Brayden and Olivia. Barbara Joan Pike, known as Joan by all who loved her, passed away peacefully July 11, 2019 in Montréal, QC at Mount Sinai Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Halifax, NS; the daughter of the late John and Florence, sister of Gerald and the late Robert. Sister-in-law of Zeelene. Aunt of Susan and partner Keith, David, Sarah and husband Darren. Great- Aunt to Taylor, Brayden and Olivia.

Joan was a dedicated pediatric nurse, graduating from The School of Nursing of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto in 1957. She went on to work around the world. Working briefly in Bermuda followed by Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for Children in New York City for 3 years. She then worked at Great Orman Street Children's Hospital in London, England for 3 years. After this she returned home to Halifax, NS for 2 years, working in the local Children's Hospital. She then eventually travelled to Australia and worked in Sydney for one year, followed by one year as a public health nurse in an aborigine village in Northern Australia state, working with The Royal Flying Doctors. She concluded her time Down under with a year in a small hospital in Alice Springs.

Finishing her time in Australia Joan took one of her great adventures as an accomplished world traveller to return to Montréal. Making her way by various means to Kathmandu, Nepal she then boarded a bus which then proceeded across India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and through Europe taking 6 weeks and ending in London. Over her 85 years of life Joan has travelled around the world visiting places like: China, Singapore, Vietnam, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Malta, Russia, Japan.

After her travels Joan would always return to her home in Montréal, where when not travelling the world, she spent her time over the years working at various hospitals including The Jewish General, The Royal Victoria and the Montréal General.

Joan was a dedicated daughter and sister, spending time caring for her parents and brother Robert at the end of their lives.

In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to make a donation to an appropriate children's charity or cancer fund in Joan's name. Interment to occur at a later date with a private ceremony in Toronto.

