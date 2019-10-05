PURKIS, Barbara JOAN (nee SHORTER) June 14, 1920 – September 29, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Joan passed away peacefully at her home, at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her caring husband of 43 years, Dr. Raymond Purkis and her cherished daughter, Barbara Joyce McMahon (Stuart). She was a loving mother to her sons, Roger (Sandra) and Christopher (Jane), as well as a wonderful "Nana" to her grandchildren Marilyn, Gary and Eric Purkis, Summer McMahon and step-grandson Derek Haig. Joan was born in Staffordshire, England and was a member of the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) during World War II when she met her husband who was in the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps. In 1947, they married in England and later that year moved to Canada. After five years in Victoria, BC, they moved to Etobicoke. She will always be remembered for her strong sense of independence and forthrightness. Friends may call at St. George's on-the-Hill Anglican Church (4600 Dundas Street West), on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Interment of cremated remains and reception will immediately follow the service. Donations in her memory may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019