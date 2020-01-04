|
REID, BARBARA JOAN (nee PAXTON) October 7, 1927-December 31, 2019 Peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Joan, beloved wife of the late Don Reid. Cherished mother of Cynde Reid. Predeceased by her sisters Helen, Bernice, Marie, brothers, Clare, Stuart and Gerry. Joan will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. At Joan's request, there will be no formal funeral service. The interment and celebration of life will take place in the spring. A special thank you to Dr. Baguio and the staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice for their compassion and kindness. In Joan's memory, please consider making a donation to Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020