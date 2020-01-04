Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
(905) 727-5421
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA JOAN REID

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA JOAN REID Obituary
REID, BARBARA JOAN (nee PAXTON) October 7, 1927-December 31, 2019 Peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Joan, beloved wife of the late Don Reid. Cherished mother of Cynde Reid. Predeceased by her sisters Helen, Bernice, Marie, brothers, Clare, Stuart and Gerry. Joan will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. At Joan's request, there will be no formal funeral service. The interment and celebration of life will take place in the spring. A special thank you to Dr. Baguio and the staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice for their compassion and kindness. In Joan's memory, please consider making a donation to Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -