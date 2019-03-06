SINCLAIR, Barbara Joan (nee KATSULOS) May 15, 1949 - February 23, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, Joan Sinclair, with her sons (Mike and Paul) by her side. She is now at peace and joins her husband, Dave. In honouring her wishes, a small, private service and interment will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019