Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

COMPAS, BARBARA JOANN (nee BRUNTON) 1934 - 2019 Peacefully, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Wesburn Manor, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Michael for 57 years. Loving mother of Randy (Tina), Matthew (Michelle) and Craig (Suhad). Adored grandmother of Paige, Jordyn, Tyler and Joshua. Barbara was especially thankful to meet her sister Wendy Bateman and brother Dave Brunton who welcomed her into the Brunton family where she met her birth parents and other family members. Barbara enjoyed trips to Europe, winters in Florida, cruises and anyplace she could shop, shop, shop. The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority was especially important in Barbara's life as it formed a central part in her love for learning, giving, friendship and leadership. Barbara held positions of responsibility at both the chapter and city council levels. Barbara had an absolute joy for living. Her infectious smile and personality were hard to ignore. She found the transition to condo living at Applewood Landmark so inspiring that she soon became involved in most of the committees' activities including Social, Knitting & Crafts, Library and Snooker Club. Barbara was a people person and loved to be involved. She especially cherished the wonderful friends she made at the Landmark. Barbara spent the last 3 years at Wesburn Manor Long-Term Care and special thanks for their support. And a very, very special note of gratitude to her wonderful support worker Cecille for her dedication and attention to Barbara, always with a smile and getting a smile in return. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Applewood Landmark "Top of the Mark", 1300 Bloor St. at Dixie Rd., Mississauga, from 3-5 p.m For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through



