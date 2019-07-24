STEWART-BOROVICKA, BARBARA JOANNE Passed away peacefully at her home in Scarborough on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the age of 76. Barbara was born in Cambridge, Ontario and is remembered by her beloved husband, Milan Borovicka, children Kirk Stewart, Sheila Coleman, Derrick Stewart and Lisa McGuinness, sister Catherine Ball, brother John Mills and many family and friends. As a mother of four she was always happily helping everyone. She loved spending time with her family, travelling, volunteering at North York General Hospital, singing with the Sweet Adelines and playing tennis. She had a great eye for photography and loved to listen to music and play the piano and accordion. Please join us for a a Celebration of Barbara's Life at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, ON, Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 3 to 4 p.m. Reception to follow, also at Ogden, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in support of Breast Cancer research would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019