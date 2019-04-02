HICKTON, BARBARA JOSEPHINE Passed away, peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, in her 85th year. Beloved daughter of the late Dorothy and Samuel Hickton and step-daughter of the late David Hobday. Loving sister of Joan (Peter) Pozhke and aunt of Paul Pozhke and James (Susan) Pozhke. Barbara was a retiree of Imperial Oil and a longtime deliverer of The Etobicoke Guardian to her neighbourhood. She was an avid fan of both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Etobicoke. Funeral service on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel with reception to follow. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. www.hogle.ca
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019