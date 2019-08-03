Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Joy HOPTON. View Sign Obituary

HOPTON, Barbara Joy (nee TOVEY) 1937 – 2019 It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Joy Hopton from this earth to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This loving, caring, beautiful woman has left her family of husband Fred, sons Simon (Lillian), Richard (Lori), Paul (Marielle) and Sean Arthur (Suveera) and grandchildren Joshua, Brianna, James, Saajan and Scott. On the morning of Thursday, July 4, 2019 she suffered a major stroke and never recovered from it, passing away on August 1, 2019. Barbara was born on April 22, 1937, in Bristol, England. She was educated at schools in the UK and then a Ladies College, gaining a teaching diploma. She taught English and Physical Education for several years in the UK before immigrating to Canada in 1966. She has served her Lord at Erindale Bible Chapel (EBC) and Oakridge Bible Chapel by her involvement in several different ministries. She was a kind, gentle and faithful woman who will be missed by many. Twenty years ago, she became a member of the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire (IODE), a women's charitable organization. The IODE, comprised of Chapters (groups) across Canada, have women raising funds through various projects to help children, youth and those in need. Barbara was President of an Oakville Chapter for several years. In the past two years she enjoyed teaching English to a class of ESL students and formed close relationships with several women from China. Our family wish to thank Dr. Da Costa, neurosurgeon, and a special care team of doctors and nurses, at Sunnybrook hospital in east Toronto, who did everything possible to help her recover from a major stroke. We also thank Dr. Reshia and nurses at Oakville Trafalgar hospital for providing loving care during the last week of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Mini-Yo-We. Cremation and committal are private, but friends are welcome to attend a "Celebration of Life" service at Oakridge Bible Chapel on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

