HACK, Barbara Joyce (nee SHEPHERD) 1934 - 2019 Joyce passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 85 years of age. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Ken (2016) and leaves behind her beloved children, sons Scott (Lina) and Brian (Charmaine), and daughter Wendy (Mike). Devoted Gramma to Mackenzie (Jess), Arleigh, Felicity, Chelsea, Nicole, Kyle, Ruby and Farley. Sister to Ron Shepherd and late David Shepherd (2014). A service, followed by a reception, will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Kingsway Lambton United Church, 85 the Kingsway, Etobicoke. In place of flowers, donations can be made to Montgomery's Inn, where Joyce spent the majority of her working years supporting the Inn's restoration, immersed in historical and authentic costuming. Donations can be made online at gofundme.com/f/montgomery039s-inn, or by mailing a cheque marked "Joyce Hack Memorial Fund" c/o Montgomery's Inn to 4709 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON, M9A 1A8. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019