HERBERT, BARBARA JOYCE (nee CASEY) It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara announce her passing (after a brief illness), on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Longtime resident of Belleville and Trenton, Barbara had a passion for art, with an incredible talent for oil painting and keen sense of style and demeanor. She was the lifelong partner of Brigadier General R.F. "Herbie" Herbert (predeceased). She was the consummate entertainer, both at home and overseas. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Kennon and Nancy and her brother Sandy. She will be fondly remembered by nephews Glenn, Andrew, Patrick, Casey, Michael, Sean and Scott. Forever remembered by her niece Barbara (predeceased). A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Barbara to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020
