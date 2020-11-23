1/1
BARBARA JUNE ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BARBARA JUNE (nee HITCHINGS) 1933 - 2020 Barbara passed away peacefully at home with her loving family. She is survived by her husband John Anderson, and children Paul, Jennifer and Janice Anderson (Stephan Goutzioulis) along with her six grandchildren Alexis, Ariana and Andrea Gantous and Geneviève, Kira and Nicholas Goutzioulis. Fondly remembered by her nephew Michael Reilly, brother-in law Bob Anderson and her sister-in-law and best friend, Gloria Wilks.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2020.
