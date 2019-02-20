PRICE, Barbara K. (Babs) (nee ALLINGHAM) February 4, 1928 - February 15, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of our cherished Mom, Babs on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Babs was predeceased by her beloved husband, Murray Shaver Price (1985) and son, Douglas Murray Price (2018). She will be sadly missed by her son, David (Sandra), daughter-in-law, Fiona and granddaughter, Lindsay. She will also be fondly remembered by her brother-in-law, Ken Bush and many nieces and nephews and friends. Babs loved to live life to the fullest; enjoyed cooking, crafts, card playing and crossword puzzles, to name a few of her favourite things. Cremation has taken place and we invite family and friends to gather in celebration of Mom's life at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mental Health Association (CAMH) or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
