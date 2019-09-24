KEEFE, BARBARA Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Barb was predeceased by her husband Ralph. Beloved step-mother to Janice, Deanna (David) and Sean (Christine). Dear step-grandmother to Michael, Julia, Sarah, Jason and Matthew. Predeceased by her brother Roy. Will be missed by half siblings Ann, Linda, Donald and David. Family and friends may call at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby, 905-443-3376, for visitation on Wednesday, September 25th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Followed by mass of Christian Burial at Saint Isacc Jogues Church, on Thursday, September 26th, at 11:00 a.m. Burial Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Prince Edward Island. Donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 24, 2019