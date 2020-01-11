|
KILGOUR, BARBARA "JOAN" December 25, 1929 - December 24, 2019 On Christmas Eve, Joan passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Toronto, just two hours before her 90th birthday on Christmas Day. Joan was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be remembered as a kind and wonderful woman. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Born in Picton Hospital, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Joan lived with her parents and paternal grandmother on the family farm on Pleasant Bay until her grandmother's death. Joan and her parents then moved to Wellington where she lived until her parents' deaths. Thereafter, Joan attended and graduated from Albert College in Belleville. Joan then attended Business College and worked for a time in Belleville before marrying her first husband in 1950 with whom she moved to Cobourg and Toronto and had two children. After the death of her first husband, Joan remarried in 1974 living with her second husband in Toronto, Guelph and St. Mary's, Ontario. After the death of her second husband in 2004, to be closer to her children, Joan returned to Toronto where she lived until her death. Joan had a fulfilling career, working for General Electric, McCulloch Motors Corp. of Canada, AP Parts of Canada, The Institute in Toronto and The Homewood in Guelph. In retirement, she became an avid reader and always enjoyed time with her family. Joan battled cancer three times but with determination and the support of her family, she rebounded each time. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, William "Vernon" Smith and "Florence" Luella Striker of Wellington, her first husband, William Fraser McAuley, her second husband of 30 years, Thomas William "Bill" Kilgour, and her son-in-law, Robert "Rob" Hildebrand. She leaves behind her son John McAuley (David Self), her daughter Barbara "Barb" Hildebrand, her step-daughter Julie Kilgour (Robert Thickett), and grandson Sean Hildebrand. No service is planned, with cremation to take place. A burial with her second husband is to take place in the spring with family attending. If you wish, donations can be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice at: https://www.dlhospice.org/memorial-giving
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020