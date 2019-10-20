TATHAM, DR. BARBARA LEE 1987 - 2019 After an inspirational battle with cancer, Dr. Barbara Lee Tatham passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 32, surrounded by family. Beloved daughter of Dr. Brian and Joanne Tatham, sister to Erica (Bryan), Deanna (Josh) and Laura (Jessi). Barbara is mourned by her boyfriend, Kelly. Barbara was a graduate of medicine from McMaster University, and was both a Family and Emergency Room Physician. Even during the darkest times of her battle, she always maintained a positive outlook, and expressed a relentless joy for life. Barbara was a brilliant intellectual, kind and compassionate individual. She fiercely loved her circle. She inspired many to be the best they could be, to always live with intention, and to live happy and healthy lives. Please reach out to the family by email ([email protected]) for details of Barbara's Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (610 University Ave., Toronto, ON M5G 2C1) in memory of Dr. Barbara Tatham. She will be missed by everyone that knew her but she'll always be with us. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. We love you, B. Make waves, be kind.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 20, 2019