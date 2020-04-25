BOUDREAU, BARBARA M. (nee MINER) It is with great sadness that the family announces Barbara's passing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Port Colborne's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Joseph Emile Boudreau. Predeceased by her parents George and Phyllis Miner of Mississauga, as well as sister Sandra Lindsay. She is survived by her children Cheryl (Randy Hiltz) of Listowel, Glenda (Derrick Ryan) of Michigan and Darryl Boudreau of Brussels; grandchildren Jamie, Jared, Sean, Nolan, Daniel, Jasmine and Janine; and 5 great-grandchildren. Barb is survived by her sister Georgina (Larry Wickens) and brother-in-law Jim Lindsay. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barb will be sadly missed by many of her long term friends. Barb worked alongside her husband for many years as owner/operators of their company B&B Trailer supplies. Barb truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, socializing with friends and family. She enjoyed her well loved and cherished pets over the years, as well as their marine life. Cremation will be taken care of by the Benner Funeral Home in Fort Erie. We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be shared at bennerfuneralservices.ca Barb asked that in lieu of flowers, to please feel free to make a donation of your own choice.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.