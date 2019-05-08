Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Margaret GRAHAM. View Sign Service Information Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre 625 Birchmount Road Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1 (416)-267-8229 Obituary

GRAHAM, Barbara Margaret (nee KING) Born in Toronto on November 16, 1931, our Mom passed away quietly at Markhaven Nursing Home on May 5, 2019. She will soon be resting beside her beloved husband Rex for eternity; attached with love in life, they will lie beside each other in death. Mom's career at Cutler Hammer was very challenging and satisfying. She was highly regarded and spent many productive years there. Barbara's family are happy she has found peace. She will be mourned by daughters Elaine (Imants) Saksons, Patty (Jim) Crawford and Kathleen (Richard) McKenzie; grandchildren Lisa and Brad; Melissa, Matt and Cameron; Myles and Haleigh. Our Mom was continually amazed that a small family of three children could now include almost nine great-grandchildren. Family and Friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229) on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with interment and reception to follow.



