HART, BARBARA MARGARET It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Margaret Hart announces her passing in her 95th year on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Mackenzie Health Hospital Richmond Hill. Beloved wife of the late Leslie Charles Hart, mother of Judy Angevine (late H. Gordon), Terry Hart (Janet Colvin) and Wendy Pew (David), loving Gramma of Jodi Angevine, Stuart Angevine, Amy Brenham (Leslie), Andrew Hart (Janny) and Nana of Daniel Pew and William Pew. Great-Gramma of Zander Brenham, Ailey Hart and Kingston Hart. Friends may call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Thursday, July 11th after 1 p.m. for a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019