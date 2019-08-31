PALUCH-BERTHIAUME, BARBARA MARIE It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Barbara Marie Paluch-Berthiaume on August 23, 2019, in Bacon Cove, Newfoundland, her beloved home away from home. The family will receive their friends and family at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on the morning of Saturday, September 28, 2019, starting at 9 o'clock. Funeral Mass will follow at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 60 Allan Drive, Bolton at 11 o'clock (leaving funeral home at 10:45 a.m.). In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to the Holy Family Parish Bible Ministry Fund, 60 Allan Drive, Bolton L7E 1P7. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019