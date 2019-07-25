HOUSTON, BARBARA MARILYN (nee BARRAND) Barbara's long and well-lived life came to a peaceful end July 21, 2019, on her 86th birthday. The treasured wife of John; cherished mom of Wendy (Rudy), John (Nancy), Beth (Yola), Mark, Ted (Johanne), Jill (Lynn); spectacular grandma of Hilary, Michael, William, Benjamin, Matthew, Rebecca, Camille, Jacob, Madelaine, Mackenzie and Oliver; over-the-moon great-grandma to Caleb; and beloved by all. A longtime United Church devotee, her joyful, open manner embraced both newcomers and regulars. She served as President of the UCW and helped bring Meals on Wheels and the Clothes Closet to Gravenhurst. Barb was a wily bridge player, voracious mystery reader and former dessert queen in her spare time, known both for her gentle smile and quick sense of humour. In her presence, her grateful family and friends learned love, acceptance, laughter and devotion. Rest in Peace, Honey, Mom, Grandma, Barb. Service on Thursday, July 25th at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity United Church in Gravenhurst. Donations to your chosen charity encouraged.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019