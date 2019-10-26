BARBARA MARY ANN PICKETT

Obituary

PICKETT, BARBARA MARY ANN (nee SEEBECK) May 14, 1932 – October 20, 2019 Barb passed away peacefully at Milton District Hospital in her 87th year. Daughter of the late Reuben Frank Seebeck and Mary Priscilla (Thompson/ Sachko). Loving wife of 64 years to the late Joseph Sidney Pickett. Dear mother of Joe G. Pickett, Kathy (Mike) Robinson, Nancy (Iwan) Zurba and Larry Pickett. Beloved grandmother of Mark, John, Mary, Larysa, Stuart and Thomas. Cherished great-grandmother of Michelle and Joey. At Barb's request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, 705-326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019
