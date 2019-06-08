VADER, BARBARA MARY (nee NICHOLL) It is with broken hearts that the family of Barbara Vader announce her passing, at the age of 79. She fought with great courage but lost her battle on Monday, June 3, 2019. Barbara will always be in the heart of her husband and best friend, Peter of 43 years. She will be forever missed by her children David and Susan (Stephen) and her grandchildren Johnny, Justin (Laura), Kirsten (Zack) and stepdaughter Ginny. Barbara will also be forever missed by her loving extended family and countless dear friends. She made the world a better place through her selflessness, empathy and love for what's most important in life; family.

