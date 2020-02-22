|
SIMPSON, BARBARA MAY (WEST) May 9, 1926 – February 13, 2020 It is with immense sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Barbara May Simpson. Our mom was an exemplary spirit. She demonstrated positive resiliency throughout a life of kindness, love, and service to others that extended well beyond her family and friends. She always had a kind word to lift someone who needed it which was especially evident throughout her many years as a volunteer at the Georgian Bay General Hospital. She was a passionate role model for her three daughters, Sharon, Wendy, and Nancy-Gayle. She was devasted when her first husband, Robert Ralph Biggar died in in service to our country in 1954 and then lucky to have married our incredible new dad, Donald Roy Simpson in 1958. Together they provided the best life for us on Georgian Bay where they shared their love of life and each other. It will take time, but we are comforted in knowing that the beautiful soul of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is at peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020