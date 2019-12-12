MENEZES, BARBARA Peacefully passed away at Bradford Valley Care Community on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 78 years of age. Beloved wife of late Norman Menezes. Mother of Ron, Michael, Dennis and late Terry. Grandmother of Amanda, Noah and Naomi. Dear sister of Wilma (Bill), Tom (Karen), Pat (Sonny) and late Jerry (late Pat). Barbara will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for a celebration of Barbara's life on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. In Barbara's memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Children's Wish Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019