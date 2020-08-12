1/
BARBARA MERLE JACKSIE
JACKSIE, BARBARA MERLE (nee NANGLE) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Merle Jacksie (nee Nangle) at the age of 90. She was the loving and devoted wife of 73 years to Gerald Jacksie. Beloved mother of Robert, (Mary Lou); Dennis, (Wendy). Loving Grammy to Sarah, Laura, Ashley, Kristin and Dylan. Great-Grammy to Bailey, Skyla and Kiara. Daughter of Winifred (predeceased) and sister of Jim (predeceased). Due to the current COVID-19 distancing restrictions, the number of visitors to the funeral home are limited. If you wish to attend the Service, please contact Dennis or Wendy directly, to have your name placed on a guest list. We thank you in advance for your cooperation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-markham

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
