LYNN, BARBARA MYRTLE (nee RUDGE) 1926 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Thomas "Peter" Lynn, the love of her life that she met during the Second World War in England. Survived by her children Michael John Lynn and his wife Lynn, Susan Francis Strong and her partner David Geer and Elizabeth Jane Flood and her husband Brian. Her grandchildren Brian Thomas Strong, Victoria Lynn Flood and Andrew Wesley Flood. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019